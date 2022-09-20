Tuesday morning is starting in the upper 60s and low 70s, but with a sunny sky, it will quickly warm up. We’ll be in the mid to upper 80s by 10 AM, and then easily in the 90s before Noon. Little Rock will have an eventual high temperature of 99° this afternoon.

Two fronts are coming our way over the next six days. The first comes Thursday, but does not have a chance of rain with it.

Thursday’s front will drop the temperatures a little, but the front coming through Sunday will bring a chance of rain and make temperatures drop back down to seasonal levels.