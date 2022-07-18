High pressure will dominate the weather over the Mid South through the start of next week with temperatures reaching levels last observed 6 years ago.

Mostly clear, warm and sultry overnight with lows in the mid 70s to around 80. Mostly sunny and very hot Tuesday with highs in the lows 100s.

Intense heat is expected statewide again Wednesday with lows in the low 80s and highs from 100° to 110°.

Afternoon heat indices through Wednesday are expected to max out around 115°

Hot to very hot weather is expected through early next week lows lows around 80 and highs in the low 100s.