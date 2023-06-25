SUNDAY: Sunday will be even hotter and more humid than Saturday. Temperatures will near the triple digits with feels-like temperatures close to 110°. Not only will it be dangerously hot, but during the evening there is a risk of severe weather.

Sunday morning and early afternoon will be mostly sunny with a southwest wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A few showers will linger in southern Arkansas Monday morning. We will see slightly cooler temperatures Monday behind the cold front. We will still be above average with afternoon temperatures in the mid 90s, but it will be much less humid.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Mid 90s will continue Tuesday, but after that, the heat will be back on. Temperatures will be back near the triple digits Wednesday through Friday…

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!