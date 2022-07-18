After the overnight showers and thunderstorms the rain will die down and move out. The clouds will clear some by the middle of the day, but rebuild again this afternoon with another chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Isolated development is all that is expected this afternoon.

That extreme heat is back. Heat advisories are in effect for today. Count on them being around all week.

When another front approaches Arkansas Wednesday, but not pass through, isolated thunderstorms may develop in the afternoon.