It was 92° at 11 AM with a heat index value of 97°. The heat index may reach 105° this afternoon so a Heat Advisory is in effect from 1 PM until 8 PM. Clouds will increase this afternoon, and the temperature will rise to 99° in Little Rock. There may be an isolated shower or thunderstorm, but the rain chance will be higher tonight when a front starts to move through.

As mentioned above, there might be an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon, but rain will be more likely tonight as the front moves through. We have a 30% chance of rain here in Central Arkansas. The showers and thunderstorms may form before Midnight, but we’ll likely have some through the night and early Wednesday.