When the sun comes out (if) temperatures will quickly rise into the 80s this afternoon. A strong southwest wind will also aid in the warm up.
Here’s how the storms may pan out. Notice there may not be a lot of storms Tuesday evening, but they appear to be individual cells. It is those individual supercells that become significant tornado producers. Last Friday there were were several supercells, but only two produced tornadoes; both have been rated EF-3s. Stay diligent. The Arkansas Storm Team will be here for you. Stay Weather Aware.