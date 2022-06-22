Temperatures are starting in the 70s this morning, but it may reach 90° by 10 AM! Then we’ll be in the mid-90s at Noon with a high temperature of 99° this afternoon in Little Rock. The highest temperature so far this year in Little Rock has been 98°. If it hits 99° today, that, obviously, will be the highest temperature so far. The record high temperature for today in Little Rock is 100°, so even the record is going to be challenged today.
With these hot temperatures, the heat index will climb to around 105° in Central Arkansas this afternoon. Central Arkansas does not have a Heat Advisory but East, Northeast, South, and the Fort Smith Metro do have Heat Advisories.
A cool front is approaching the state today. Far North Arkansas has a chance of isolated thunderstorms starting around 3:00. Central Arkansas may get one pop up thunderstorm from 5-7 PM.
The front will pass through tonight. Thursday and Friday will have a small drop in temperatures. We’ll only get to the mid-90s instead of the upper 90s. Saturday will get hot again, but Sunday will bring a much stronger cold front. There is chance of thunderstorms Sunday evening, and much cooler and less humid air will come into Arkansas next week.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.