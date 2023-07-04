Good news, it’s a couple degrees cooler this morning with a mostly cloudy sky. It will be mostly to partly cloudy through the morning and then mostly cloudy this afternoon with the scattered showers and thunderstorms developing once again. Temperatures will reach the low 90s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 93°.

The rain will be most likely between 3 and 7 PM. Rain is out of the forecast starting at 10 PM.

It may be a slightly lower chance of rain tomorrow, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to resume tomorrow afternoon.

High temperatures stay in the low 90s the rest of the week, but upper 90s will return Sunday and early next week.