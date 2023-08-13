TODAY: It will be even hotter Sunday. Temperatures will be near 100° and feels like temperatures will be more than 110°. There is an excessive heat warning for most of Arkansas Sunday afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with no rain chance in Central Arkansas, but far northern counties could see a shower or thunderstorm. West wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Monday will be the final day with dangerous heat. Temperatures will heat into the upper 90s with feels-like temperatures around 110°. There is a 20% chance for showers or storms in the morning in Northern Arkansas and a 20% chance in the evening in Central Arkansas. Skies will be mostly sunny with a southwest wind 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: We will get a little taste of Fall on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 60s in the mornings and afternoon temperatures will only reach the mid 80s with no humidity! All week skies will be sunny with no chances for rain. Our taste of Fall will come to an end Thursday and Friday…

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

