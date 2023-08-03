TONIGHT: Clear skies are expected overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 70s and lower 80s.
TOMORROW: Friday will be another extremely hot and humid day. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible, however, most areas will remain dry. The best chance for rain will be in northeast Arkansas, just like the last few days. Temperatures will make a run for the triple digits again before the heat index. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for much of the state tomorrow.
EXTENDED: Excessive heat and humidity are set to continue into the weekend. Rain and storm chances will start to increase this weekend with scattered shower and thunderstorm chances on both Saturday and Sunday. Highs are expected to reach the upper 90s and the triple digits through the weekend. A cold front is set to move through early next week bringing slightly milder temperatures back to the state.
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.