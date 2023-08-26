SATURDAY: We will continue our streak of dangerous heat on Saturday. Afternoon temperatures will get into the triple digits across central and southern Arkansas. Feels like temperatures will be over 110°. Excessive heat warnings are in effect for most Arkansans. About 30% of the state will get a pop-up afternoon thunderstorm. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A cold front will move through Arkansas on Sunday. This will bring cooler temperatures, lower humidity, and beneficial rain to Arkansas. I’m forecasting a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. I think southern Arkansas could still have heat advisories and excessive heat warnings. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: All next week looks sunny and cooler! Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s each afternoon next week. Unfortunately, I don’t see any rain chances.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

