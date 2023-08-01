TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight as temperatures fall into the mid-70s.

TOMORROW: Wednesday will be another hot and humid day. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible through the morning and afternoon hours, however, most areas will remain dry. The best chance for rain will be in northeast Arkansas. Temperatures will make a run for the triple digits before the heat index. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for much of the state on Wednesday.

EXTENDED: Excessive heat and humidity are set to continue throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend. Rain chances will remain fairly low, however, a few pop-up showers and storms remain in the forecast over the next few days. Highs are expected to reach the upper 90s and the triple digits through the weekend.