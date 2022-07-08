TONIGHT: Temperatures will remain warm overnight tonight with lows dropping into the upper 70s and lower 80s. A weak cold front will be approaching the state overnight. A few isolated showers are possible in northern Arkansas overnight, however most of the state will remain dry.

TOMORROW: Saturday will be another hot and humid day for many as a cold front slowly moves through the state. The front will not sweep through most of the state until the evening hours, so temperatures will still make it into the upper 90s by the afternoon hours. An excessive heat warning will be in effect for much of central and southern Arkansas. Isolated shower and thunderstorm chances will also be possible as the front moves through.

SUNDAY: Slightly cooler temperatures arrive on Sunday thanks to the weak cold front that moved through the state Saturday. Temperatures will be fairly seasonal with highs in the mid to lower 90s under mostly sunny skies.

EXTENDED: The heat will pick up again on Monday and Tuesday, before another weak cold front moves through the area. Scattered rain chances and some slightly cooler temperatures will arrive by mid week.