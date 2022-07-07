TONIGHT: Temperatures will remain on the warm side overnight. Lows will only fall into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

TOMORROW: Friday will likely be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures are expected to again make a run for the triple digits. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for parts of central and eastern Arkansas from 11 AM to 8 PM Friday. Heat index values will be around 110°-115°. Overall tomorrow looks to be sunny and dry.

SATURDAY: Saturday looks to still be a hot and humid day for many. A weak cold front will be moving through the state throughout the day on Saturday brining the chance for a few isolated showers and storms. Temperatures will likely still be in the mid to upper 90s for most.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will be a bit milder on Sunday thanks to the weak cold front on Saturday. The relief from heat will not last long as temperatures warm back into the upper 90s both Monday and Tuesday. Another weak cold front will move through midweek next week bringing another slight break from the heat.