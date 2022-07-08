It’s a very warm morning that will quickly turn into a very hot day! We’re starting off around 80° this morning and will get to 90° by 10 AM. It will be 97° at Noon and then up to 101° this afternoon with a very slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm.
High humidity will cause heat indices to climb up to and over 110° today in Central Arkansas. So, Central AR, the AR River Valley and all of East Arkansas will be under the Excessive Heat Warning today.
A front will be pushing through Arkansas tomorrow. With that there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms today, tonight and tomorrow.
