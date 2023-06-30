TODAY: Today will be another dangerously hot day with temperatures reaching the triple digits. Sunny and dry weather is expected all day. Feels like temperatures could reach 110° during the afternoon. An excessive heat warning is in effect for much of the state today.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight with temperatures only falling into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

TOMORROW: Heat and humidity stick around on Saturday as temperatures climb into the upper 90s and triple digits once again. Feels like temperatures could again reach 105°-110°. Overall most of your Saturday will be dry, but a few isolated showers and storms cannot be ruled out during the afternoon hours.

EXTENDED: Heat and humidity look to continue on Sunday with another chance for a few isolated showers during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will likely only make it into the upper 90s on Sunday, however, feels like temperatures will still reach the triple digits for many. Scattered shower and storm chances will continue into next week.