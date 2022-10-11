TODAY: A weak area of low pressure will continue to bring clouds and very small rain chances to western parts of Arkansas. Central parts of the state will start in the low 60s and warm into the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies with a south wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: The first half of Wednesday will be warm and a little muggy. Temperatures will get into the upper 80s before a cold front pushes through. Along the cold front, there will be showers and thunderstorms. There’s a low chance that a few of the thunderstorms could be severe. Damaging winds and small hail are possible.

THURSDAY: Cooler and sunny. Morning temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s and will warm into the upper 70s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: We are already tracking our next rain chance that will arrive this weekend. Behind this front will be the coldest air of the season. Frost will be possible in northern Arkansas.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

