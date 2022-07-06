TONIGHT: Another muggy and warm night is on tap across the Natural State. Much of the state will be lucky to get into the 70s for a few hours by Thursday morning. I’m forecasting a low of 79° in Little Rock. Skies will be mostly clear with a southwest breeze of 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Our oppressive heat dome will continue to park itself over Arkansas. Highs Thursday afternoon will be in the low 100s across the entire state! Little Rock will reach 101° with feels-like temperatures up to 110°. Skies will be mostly sunny with a south wind of around 5 mph.

For more info about this heat dome, read Meteorologist Julianna Cullen’s article here.

FRIDAY: Friday will be the last day of dangerous heat and sunny skies. Temperatures could get the hottest since 2016. I’m forecasting Little Rock to hit 102°.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The first have of the weekend will be hot and stormy. A weak cold front will be trying to move through the state Saturday afternoon. This will bring us a 40% chance for rain and slightly less hot temperatures for Sunday.

Stay cool Arkansas! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

