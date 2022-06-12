TONIGHT: Once the sun goes down the temperatures will drop into the 80s this evening and upper 70s by the morning. We will lose the heat but keep the humidity overnight. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 mph.

MONDAY: Tomorrow will feel just as hot as today. I am forecasting afternoon temperatures to get a couple of degrees warmer than Sunday. The humidity will be very slightly lower so it will feel about the same. There is another heat advisory in effect Monday afternoon. Skies will be sunny with a southwest wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Much of the same Tuesday… Morning temperatures will be in the upper 70s with afternoon highs in the upper 90s again.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: There does appear to be little relief from the extreme heat but it doesn’t come until next weekend. It also won’t be much relief as temperatures will still be in the low 90s.

Stay safe out there! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

