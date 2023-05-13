MOTHER’S DAY: Sunday will be just like Saturday but a few degrees warmer. The morning will start off with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s and warm into the low 90s with mostly sunny skies. There will be a 20% chance of a pop-up thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Most people will stay dry.

MONDAY: The chance of rain goes up to 30% Monday. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler in the upper 80s. Humidity will begin to lower!

TUESDAY: The trend of lower temperatures and lower humidity will continue Tuesday. Temperatures will only warm into the low 80s in the afternoon. There will be a 20% chance of a shower or storm.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Wednesday and Thursday look really nice. We will see a northeast wind bring in less humid air. Temperatures will be in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies on both days. It looks like a weak cold front could bring back rain chances late next week.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

