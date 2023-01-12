TONIGHT: Cloudy skies will become clear after midnight. This will allow temperatures to drop below freezing across Arkansas. It will still be windy with a northwest wind 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: This will be the coldest day since December 28th! We will start below freezing and only warm into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Mostly sunny with a northwest wind 5-10 mph.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny and cool with temperatures getting into the low 50s. Sunday will feature a few high clouds with temperatures warming into the low 60s. Both days will be great to get outside.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Next week will bring two rounds of rain. The first round will arrive on MLK Day, and it doesn’t look like a big storm. Next Wednesday is the second storm, and this one looks bigger and something we will be watching closely.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

