It will be a fine evening after a sunny and warm afternoon when temperatures climbed into the low 80s. It will still be in the 60s at Midnight. Overnight it will only drop the mid 50s, so no 40s like we experienced the last two mornings. Then, it only set us up for another warm day tomorrow.

Thursday will be warm and muggy and “feel like” stormy weather. And, there is a chance of strong to severe storms Thursday evening.

First in West AR from 1-5PM

Then Central AR from 4-8 PM

Then East AR from 7 PM – Midnight

The biggest threat will probably be heavy rain which can lead to flooding and/or flash flooding.

1″ hail and 58-62 mph wind gusts are the next most likely threat.

A brief, isolated tornado or two will be possible, particularly in West & SW Arkansas.