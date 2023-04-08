TONIGHT: A few clouds might move in from the east tonight. Temperatures will cool into the low 50s with partly cloudy skies. East wind 5-10 mph.

EASTER: Easter Sunday looks nice! Temperatures will be chilly again in the morning, but they will warm into the low 70s across Arkansas. We will see partly cloudy skies with northeast winds 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Our quiet and warming weather will continue next week. A few weak disturbances will move through Arkansas, but I don’t expect any rain from them. Temperatures will be in the low 70s early next week and will warm each day until we get into the low 80s by Friday. Enjoy this quiet stretch!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

