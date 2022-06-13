A ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere will stay over the Mid South with hot temperatures and high humidity continuing.

Clear and sultry tonight with lows only in the mid 70s. Mostly sunny, breezy, hot and humid on Tuesday with highs in the mid 90s with heat indices of 99°-104°.

A cold front will move into Arkansas late in the week with just a couple showers and thunderstorms followed by slight less hot and less humid weather over the weekend into early next week.