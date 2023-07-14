Severe storms fired up in West Arkansas in and around Fort Smith in the 3:00 hour. Fort Smith had severe winds up to 70 mph, and damage occurred there and in East Oklahoma. Those storms, weaker, are moving into Central Arkansas this morning. They will generally wrap up by Noon. It will remain mostly cloudy this afternoon with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. If more sunshine occurs, the high temperature will surpass 90°.

Another round of rain and storms is expected tonight. It could be in NWA by 10 PM. Then move into Central AR after Midnight.

Real hot weather returns next week. 100-degree temperatures will once again be possible a big upper-level ridge of high pressure builds into Arkansas. That ridge will shrink back to the west Friday and next weekend. That will result in the return of some rain chances and normal Summer temperatures next weekend.