TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear through around midnight. Early Tuesday morning, showers and storms will move into southern Arkansas, but some storms are possible in central Arkansas. There is a low-end risk for severe storms. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main threats.
TOMORROW: Tuesday morning will start with showers and storms, with clearing skies through the afternoon. Clouds will linger for much of the day, keeping temperatures in the mid-80s.
EXTENDED: Scattered shower and storm chances will continue through midweek as temperatures start to slowly warm up. Rain chances will linger through this upcoming weekend, however, the chances look to be on the lower side.
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.