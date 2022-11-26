TONIGHT: Rain will move out overnight. A few showers could stick around in northern Arkansas into the early hours on Sunday morning. Overcast skies will keep temperatures in the 40s. Breezy northwest wind 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Our rain will be long gone, but clouds will stick around all day. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s in the afternoon. Still breezy with a northwest wind 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: The clouds will finally clear out for Monday. Temperatures will start in the upper 30s and low 40s and rise into the low 60s in the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies with a south wind of around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: We are watching Tuesday closely. Ingredients will be in place for severe thunderstorms. It’s still too early to know the exact specifics but prepare for severe weather Tuesday evening. Before the storms get here temperatures will warm into the upper 60s with a strong southerly wind and mostly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY: Tuesday’s storms will be caused by a cold front. On Wednesday, that cold front will be off to our east and we will get cold. Temperatures will stay in the 40s all day with a strong northwest wind.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Thursday looks cool, but we will quickly warm back into the 60s by next weekend.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

