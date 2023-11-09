TONIGHT: Rain will continue overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s.
TOMORROW: Rain will exit the state around sunrise Friday morning. The rest of the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures warming into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
EXTENDED: Mild weather will continue through the weekend and into early next week. Slim rain chances return to the forecast by mid-week next week.
