A cold front will move south of Arkansas this evening allowing drier air to filter into the state through Friday. After an isolated shower or thunderstorm Wednesday, rain chances will be nil through the rest of the week.

Upper level low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will draw tropical moisture back into the Mid South this weekend. At the same time another cold front will be approaching so more numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected.

Another stretch of dry and cooler weather with comfortable humidity will kick off the start of next week.