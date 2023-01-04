Dry weather is back. A cool front passed through overnight and cooler weather is back too. It is cooler, however, we’re still going to have temperatures a little above average. The average high temperature for Little Rock today is 50°, and the average low is 31°. Today in Central Arkansas we are starting in the 40s and will get to the upper 50s with a sunny sky.

Arkansas will be rain-free the rest of the week. A chance of rain returns Saturday when the next frontal system approaches.

Central Arkansas will not get a lot of rain Saturday, but as the front slowly moves through South Arkansas Saturday evening South Arkansas may pick up 1-2″ of rain.