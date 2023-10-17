OVERNIGHT: It’s a cool, clear and calm night ahead. Temperatures will be in the 60s till 9pm and drop to the 50s by 10pm. It will be cold again overnight, with low temps dropping to the 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and dry conditions continue Wednesday with high temps a little warmer in the mid to upper 70s. Southwesterly wind will be sustained around 10mph, with some gusts up to 15mph possible during the afternoon.

WHAT’S NEXT: A cold front moves through Thursday, bringing some clouds during the day, but not much of a chance for rain. Wind will pick up some Thursday & Friday thanks to the front tracks farther east. This weekend should remain dry with temps closer to 80°F Saturday & Sunday.