Low humidity and a clear sky is yielding a nice, cool morning across most of Arkansas with temperatures dropping to the 50s and low 60s. With a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will rebound to normal temperatures in the mid 80s. The humidity will remain low today and through the weekend.

As a front approaches Saturday night, North Arkansas has a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. They will likely not make it to Central Arkansas.

Humidity will start to increase next Tuesday. West Arkansas may have a couple isolated thunderstorms. Central Arkansas will have a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms next Wednesday.