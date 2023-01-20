High clouds are coming in today and temperatures are a little cooler than yesterday. We will still reach the 50s this afternoon.

A new area of low pressure will move through Sunday. Ahead of it scattered showers are expected Saturday evening and through Sunday. Rainfall totals will not be high with this system.

Once the weekend system moves through, we’ll focus on Tuesday’s system. A cold rain is anticipated for Central Arkansas, and a mix of snow and rain are possible in West and Northwest Arkansas Tuesday and Tuesday night. It’s too early to get specific on snowfall totals forecasts, but it does look possible a significant snow in possible in the high elevations of Madison, Newton, Searcy, northern Pope, and northern Johnson counties.