Thanks to our overnight cool front, the clouds are clearing out this morning, and there will be plenty of sunshine today. However, in the wake of the front and overnight clearing of clouds, it is chilly. Plus, it’s a touch breezy this morning. It’s definitely jacket-weather this morning, but it will be more pleasant this afternoon.

Rain showers will develop again tomorrow morning behind a warm front. Showers will turn into thunderstorms Saturday night. Some strong storms are possible in Central and North AR. If storms get into parts of South and Southwest Arkansas, they may become severe with a threat of large hail and some damaging wind.