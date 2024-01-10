TONIGHT: Clear skies continue overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the 30s.

TOMORROW: Sunny and milder weather continues throughout the day on Thursday with increasing clouds. Rain chances return late Thursday and into the overnight hours. Storms will be possible overnight through early Friday morning. A few strong to severe storms will be possible.

EXTENDED: Some areas, mainly across northern Arkansas could see some rain transitioning to snow on Friday. Bitter cold temperatures will move into the state this weekend. A better chance for accumulating snow will return to the forecast Sunday into Monday.