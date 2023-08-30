OVERNIGHT: Conditions will be mostly clear and favorable for catching the blue supermoon accompanied by a bright Saturn. Look toward the east-southeast around 8pm cdt in Little Rock. Temperatures will be cool overnight, dropping to the mid 60s in central Arkansas. If Little Rock drops before 65°F, it will be the coolest we’ve been since May.

THURSDAY: It will be pleasant Thursday with low humidity and temps in the upper 80s across the state. A northeasterly wind will be sustained around 10mph through the afternoon.

WHAT’S NEXT: Temperatures and humidity increase into Labor Day Weekend with higher rain chances. Some hit or miss showers and storms are possible Sunday and Labor Day.