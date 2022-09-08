We have a clear sky this morning and will have a sunny sky today. There may be a few fair-weather cumulus clouds develop this afternoon. Temperatures are starting in the 60s this morning but will climb to the mid 80s by Noon. This afternoon it will continue to warm into the low 90s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 92°

So, no rain today and there won’t be any rain in our daytime hours tomorrow in Central Arkansas. But a chance of rain does return Friday night and will continue over the weekend.