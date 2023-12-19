OVERNIGHT: Another cold night is ahead, with increasing clouds. Temperatures will be in the low 40s the beginning of the night, with it dipping to the 30s later. Lows bottom out around 32°F near sunrise with a light southeasterly breeze.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and clouds mix in Wednesday, with high temperatures in the mid 50s. No rain is expected Wednesday, with a southeasterly wind around 5-10mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Thursday is the official start of Winter, and it will feel a little warmer than usual with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Rain builds in over west Arkansas late Thursday night, with light showers on and off Friday and Saturday. Christmas Eve will be the wettest day with widespread moderate to heavy rain over central Arkansas. Rain clears out later Christmas Day.