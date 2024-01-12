TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight as temperatures fall into the 20s.

TOMORROW: Saturday will be a dry and sunny day. Temperatures will be near seasonal values with highs in the 40s and 50s.

EXTENDED: Bitter cold temperatures move into the state on Sunday. Snow showers will arrive late Sunday afternoon and continue through the evening, and into the overnight hours. Accumulating snow will continue through the day on Monday. Temperatures likely won’t reach freezing on Monday and Tuesday of next week.