TONIGHT: With slightly higher dew points (more moisture in the air and higher humidity) temperatures will struggle to drop below 70° by Friday morning. Skies will be mostly clear with a southeast wind of around 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Central Arkansas will see another 20% afternoon shower/storm threat Friday. Temperatures will warm into the low 90s again.

WEEKEND: Our unsettled afternoons will continue into the first half of the weekend. I have Central Arkansas under a 20% chance of rain on Saturday. Temperatures will continue to warm, and by Sunday we will get into the mid 90s! It looks like we will see some drier air work in for Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Dry and hot conditions will continue next week. Highs will be in the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday, with more cloud cover and afternoon shower chances mid-next week.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!