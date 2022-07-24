MONDAY: I am forecasting hot temperatures to continue Monday. We start in the upper 70s in the morning and get to the low 100s in the afternoon. There could be one or two pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon, but the chance is less than 20%. Southwest winds 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Much of the same Tuesday. I am forecasting temperatures to be a couple of degrees warmer. I’m forecasting a high of 102° in Little Rock. Heat advisories are likely and excessive heat warnings will be possible. No rain is expected. Southwest winds 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will likely be the last day with widespread triple-digit temperatures. There is also a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heat advisories are likely.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The extended outlook is great! All the data is showing a significant pattern shift. By the end of this upcoming week, we will be seeing the dome of hot air that’s been with us since June break apart and allow more rain and cooler temperatures to get into Arkansas! Below is the precipitation outlook for several days beyond the 7-day forecast. So, next weekend will feature rain chances along with next week!

Enjoy the rest of your weekend! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

