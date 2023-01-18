High pressure will move into Arkansas behind Wednesday’s cold front ushering in drier and cooler weather through the end of the work week with lows in the mid 30s to low 40s and highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

A storm system will track along the Gulf coast late Saturday into early Sunday with a few areas of light rain expected. Expect highs in the upper 40s to low 50s over the weekend with lows in the mid 30s to low 40s.

After a dry start to next week, another storm will bring rain, possibly mixing with or changing to snow north and west, with lows in the low to mid 30s and highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.