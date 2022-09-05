Drier air will gradually filter into Arkansas through Thursday with rain chances dropping and temperatures topping out around 90°.
Return flow from the Gulf of Mexico will resume Friday with more numerous showers and thunderstorms expected this weekend.
STAY INFORMED:
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.