TONIGHT: Rain will continue tonight through around midnight. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible.
TOMORROW: Clouds will linger through the morning on Friday, with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s with a breezy southwest wind.
EXTENDED: Quiet weather will continue through the weekend with highs in the 60s.
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.