A front is passing through Arkansas today, and it will bring slightly drier air into the state. But it won’t be dry enough to avoid isolated showers this afternoon. Temperatures are starting in the upper 60s and low 70s with some patchy fog It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature of 90° in Little Rock.
No rain is in the forecast Thursday and most of Friday, but rain is returning Friday night and through the weekend.
