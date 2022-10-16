MONDAY: Much cooler. The cold front that went through Sunday will be south of the Natural State and a gusty northerly wind 5-15 mph will keep temperatures well below average. Morning lows will start in the 40s and afternoon temperatures will struggle to get out of the low 60s. Mostly sunny skies.

TUESDAY: Even colder. The national weather service has already issued a freeze warning for all of northern Arkansas Tuesday morning. A frost is possible here in central Arkansas. Morning lows in the mid 30s with afternoon highs in the mid 50s. Sunny skies all day.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be the coldest day in the forecast. A freeze will be possible across all of Arkansas in the morning. Morning lows in the upper 20s and low 30s and afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Sunny skies.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Our visit from Jack Frost will be brief. Temperatures will warm back up into the 60s and 70s for the end of the week. By next weekend we will be back into the 80s!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

