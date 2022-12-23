FRIDAY MORNING: Dangerously cold Arctic air grips the entire state of Arkansas Friday morning with temperatures in the single digits. A brisk northwest wind between 10 and 20 mph will make it feel like double digits below zero. By noon, we only reach the mid-teens with wind chills in the single digits above and below zero.

Though skies will be clear and the precipitation will be gone, any lingering moisture on bridges and overpasses could lead to slick spots. This will mainly be an issue across northern Arkansas.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Abundant sunshine does very little to warm us into the afternoon. Highs reach the upper teens to nearly 20. Wind chills remain in the single digits. The prolonged cold will continue to threaten pipes.

FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear, allowing temperatures to plunge back into the upper single digits and low teens. Wind chills likely drop below zero again by Saturday morning.

CHRISTMAS EVE & BEYOND: We’ll see more sunshine into Christmas Eve. Temperatures will warm up a little more as well. But still, highs will remain below freezing. So pipes will still be at risk of breaking through Christmas morning. By then, we’ll see partly clear skies with lows in the upper teens to near 20.

Christmas Day brings more sunshine and slightly milder temperatures, finally breaking the freezing point by mid-afternoon. But highs only reach the mid-30s before slipping back into the mid-20s Monday morning.

Some extra clouds are likely Monday. And at times, some light precipitation may try to develop. But with dry air at the surface, we believe conditions remain dry Monday. Temperatures will climb to about 40 degrees.