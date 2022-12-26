Temperatures will do an about face this week as a southerly surface flow and southwest flow aloft ushers in warmer air and higher rain chances. Mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the 20s to around 30 and highs in the mid 40s Tuesday and mid 50s Wednesday.

A strong Pacific storm system will bring rain and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 60s.

After a break from the rain late Saturday and Sunday, the next storm move in next Monday.