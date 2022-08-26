A cold front is still expected to begin moving toward the Mid South this weekend; however, it appears that rain chances will stay rather limited overall.

Partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday with isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms with lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 90s.

Rain chances as well as hot and humid weather will continue into the middle of next week before the front finally pushes through the state with lows in the low to mid 70s and highs in the low to mid 90s.

Late next week behind the front, although temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to low 90s, humidity will be much lower.