Little Rock was 96° at noon with a heat index of 106°. The high temperature in Little Rock will be 100°. The rain chance today is low to none, unfortunately.

Today is the third day in a row where we have had a Heat Advisory. Count on having a heat advisory through Saturday. Heat index values will climb above 105° each afternoon. Where there is the Excessive Heat Warning, heat indices will get over 110°.

A disturbance pushing through Saturday will bring a chance of rain. Confidence is not very high at this time but is growing. It is growing because both the European and the American models suggest there will be some rain Saturday evening.